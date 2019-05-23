Thursday, May 23

* Giant mural unveiling at Aire Commune * Dan Savage porn shorts at Cinéma l’Amour * Fields at SAT * Laurence Nerbonne at Phi Centre * Noisefloor showcase at Daomé

Collective le Cartel and artist Ola Vola have just finished the largest ever mural made by a woman in Canada on the wall of one of the Gaspé loft buildings. You can check it out at their official inauguration party at Aire Commune this evening. 5705 de Gaspé, 6 p.m.

American author and activist Dan Savage has a film festival of his own: Hump!, a touring curated selection of short dirty movies by amateur filmmakers and actors putting a twist on conventional porn with kink, creativity and diversity. Cinéma l’Amour (4015 St-Laurent), screenings at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., $22.37 all in

3D audiovisual surreal piece FIELDS, by Alexis Nemtchenko et Antoine Vanel, is on at the SAT today through Saturday. The work was constructed using Big Data from Google. 1201 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $25

Montreal’s Laurence Nerbonne launches her second record Feu at the Phi Centre, showcasing her trap- and electronic-oriented pop sound with a live show. 407 St-Pierre, 8 p.m., $18.60

Local electronic label Noisefloor Records are having their first showcase at Salon Daomé, featuring two of their artists based in France (Anma and Jovem) along with four Montreal producers. 4465 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $12

