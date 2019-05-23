Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

  • 2019
  • best bands in Montreal
  • Best of Montreal
  • Best of Montreal 2019
  • Best of MTL
  • Best of MTL 2019
  • Best of MTL results
  • Best restaurants in Montreal
  • Cult MTL
  • Montreal
  • Montreal bars
  • Montreal best restaurants
  • Montreal media
  • mtl
  • readers poll
  • survey

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Hump! porn festival

Hump! porn festival

to-do list

Thursday, May 23

by CultMTL

* Giant mural unveiling at Aire Commune
* Dan Savage porn shorts at Cinéma l’Amour
* Fields at SAT
* Laurence Nerbonne at Phi Centre
* Noisefloor showcase at Daomé

Collective le Cartel and artist Ola Vola have just finished the largest ever mural made by a woman in Canada on the wall of one of the Gaspé loft buildings. You can check it out at their official inauguration party at Aire Commune this evening. 5705 de Gaspé, 6 p.m.

American author and activist Dan Savage has a film festival of his own: Hump!, a touring curated selection of short dirty movies by amateur filmmakers and actors putting a twist on conventional porn with kink, creativity and diversity. Cinéma l’Amour (4015 St-Laurent), screenings at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., $22.37 all in

3D audiovisual surreal piece FIELDS, by Alexis Nemtchenko et Antoine Vanel, is on at the SAT today through Saturday. The work was constructed using Big Data from Google. 1201 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $25

Montreal’s Laurence Nerbonne launches her second record Feu at the Phi Centre, showcasing her trap- and electronic-oriented pop sound with a live show. 407 St-Pierre, 8 p.m., $18.60

Local electronic label Noisefloor Records are having their first showcase at Salon Daomé, featuring two of their artists based in France (Anma and Jovem) along with four Montreal producers. 4465 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $12

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.