Sunday, May 26

It’s Montreal Museums Day, an annual free pass to 40-something museums and cultural establishments throughout the city. Check out locations, hours and exhibition details here.

If you have a garden, you might want to head to the Rendez-vous horticole at the Botanical Gardens where over 65 stands will be selling heritage seeds and plants. There will also be a talk on urban gardening by Société des plantes owner Patrice Fortier, as well as live music by Dixieband. 4101 Sherbrooke E., 12–6 p.m., $20.50 (youth and seniors discounts available)

Flohmarket is organizing a big flea market for vintage clothes and street fashion in the old Urban Outfitters on St-Denis. 4301 St-Denis, 12–6 p.m.

A third Sunday shopping option is Vinyl Caravan’s popup record market at Bar de Courcelle. DJs from Zig Zag Collective and Entourage will be playing all afternoon while over a dozen vendors sell records. 4685 Notre-Dame W., 1–6 p.m.

Ontario singer-songwriter and Run for Cover label artist Nicole Dollanganger (recommended for fans of Grimes and Sky Ferreira) plays Casa del Popolo with openers Anna Arrobas and Sasha Slug. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $15/$18

