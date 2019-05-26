Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

  • 2019
  • best bands in Montreal
  • Best of Montreal
  • Best of Montreal 2019
  • Best of MTL
  • Best of MTL 2019
  • Best of MTL results
  • Best restaurants in Montreal
  • Cult MTL
  • Montreal
  • Montreal bars
  • Montreal best restaurants
  • Montreal media
  • mtl
  • readers poll
  • survey

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Nicole Dollanganger

Nicole Dollanganger

to-do list

Sunday, May 26

by CultMTL

* Museums day
* Plant sale at Botanical Gardens
* Vintage clothing sale
* Vinyl market at Bar de Courcelle
* Nicole Dollanganger at Casa

It’s Montreal Museums Day, an annual free pass to 40-something museums and cultural establishments throughout the city. Check out locations, hours and exhibition details here.

If you have a garden, you might want to head to the Rendez-vous horticole at the Botanical Gardens where over 65 stands will be selling heritage seeds and plants. There will also be a talk on urban gardening by Société des plantes owner Patrice Fortier, as well as live music by Dixieband. 4101 Sherbrooke E., 12–6 p.m., $20.50 (youth and seniors discounts available)

Flohmarket is organizing a big flea market for vintage clothes and street fashion in the old Urban Outfitters on St-Denis. 4301 St-Denis, 12–6 p.m.

A third Sunday shopping option is Vinyl Caravan’s popup record market at Bar de Courcelle. DJs from Zig Zag Collective and Entourage will be playing all afternoon while over a dozen vendors sell records. 4685 Notre-Dame W., 1–6 p.m.

Ontario singer-songwriter and Run for Cover label artist Nicole Dollanganger (recommended for fans of Grimes and Sky Ferreira) plays Casa del Popolo with openers Anna Arrobas and Sasha Slug. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $15/$18

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.