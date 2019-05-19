Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Black Coffee

Black Coffee

to-do list

Sunday, May 19

by CultMTL

* Andrew W.K. at Quartier des Spectacles
* Piknik Électronik launches
* Antonioni’s Red Desert at the Cinémathèque
* Black Coffee at Dstrkt
* Oliver Koletzki at Fairmount

Pouzza Fest team up with Beau’s and Trou du diable microbreweries to offer up a free show in the Quartier des Spectacles. Andrew W. K. is headlining. Other groups playing include Subb, Guerilla Poubelle, the Mahones and Gutter Demons among others. Corner of de Maisonneuve and Jeanne-Mance, 11 a.m., free

Sunday afternoons and early evenings in Montreal have never been the same since Piknic Électronik launched their weekly summer dance parties back in the early aughts. As usual the series launches for the season with back to back Sunday/Monday events on this long weekend (this year it runs through Sept. 29), though it’s worth keeping an eye on their event page this morning to confirm that they’re not cancelling today due to rain. Plaine des Jeux (île Ste-Hélène, ie. Parc Jean-Drapeau), season passes $119/$87 students

Ahead of Festival TransAmériques, the theatre and dance fest that begins on May 24, the FTA film series presents Michelangelo Antonioni’s 1964 art film Red Desert (with English subtitles) at the Cinémathéque Québécoise. 335 de Maisonneuve E., 7 p.m., $10

South African DJ, producer and singer-songwriter Black Coffee plays Dstrkt with Paskal Daze opening in an event produced by Bal en Blanc. 950 Ottawa, 10 p.m., $25

Montreal-adjacent summer music festival AIM are having their preparty at Théâtre Fairmount. German techno veteran Oliver Koletzki will be playing along with Simon Doty and Hicky & Kalo. 5240 Park, 10:30 p.m., $20/$30

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.