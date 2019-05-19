Sunday, May 19

* Andrew W.K. at Quartier des Spectacles * Piknik Électronik launches * Antonioni’s Red Desert at the Cinémathèque * Black Coffee at Dstrkt * Oliver Koletzki at Fairmount

Pouzza Fest team up with Beau’s and Trou du diable microbreweries to offer up a free show in the Quartier des Spectacles. Andrew W. K. is headlining. Other groups playing include Subb, Guerilla Poubelle, the Mahones and Gutter Demons among others. Corner of de Maisonneuve and Jeanne-Mance, 11 a.m., free

Sunday afternoons and early evenings in Montreal have never been the same since Piknic Électronik launched their weekly summer dance parties back in the early aughts. As usual the series launches for the season with back to back Sunday/Monday events on this long weekend (this year it runs through Sept. 29), though it’s worth keeping an eye on their event page this morning to confirm that they’re not cancelling today due to rain. Plaine des Jeux (île Ste-Hélène, ie. Parc Jean-Drapeau), season passes $119/$87 students

Ahead of Festival TransAmériques, the theatre and dance fest that begins on May 24, the FTA film series presents Michelangelo Antonioni’s 1964 art film Red Desert (with English subtitles) at the Cinémathéque Québécoise. 335 de Maisonneuve E., 7 p.m., $10

South African DJ, producer and singer-songwriter Black Coffee plays Dstrkt with Paskal Daze opening in an event produced by Bal en Blanc. 950 Ottawa, 10 p.m., $25

Montreal-adjacent summer music festival AIM are having their preparty at Théâtre Fairmount. German techno veteran Oliver Koletzki will be playing along with Simon Doty and Hicky & Kalo. 5240 Park, 10:30 p.m., $20/$30

