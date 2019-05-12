Sunday, May 12

* Mother’s Day Klezmer Brunch * Experimental electro at la Sotterenea * Game of Thrones screenings * Kalmunity Jazz Project at Resonance * King Khan and BBQ Show at l’Esco

If you’re looking for last minute Mother’s Day ideas, there’s a Klezmer Brunch at the Museum of Jewish Montreal with live music by Shneyele. They have limited walk-in capacity so you may want to reserve in advance. 4040 St-Laurent, 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. seatings

At la Sotterenea is “an evening of experimental booty shaking.” Four artists will be doing different forms of live sets with Elektron instruments: Stereo_IMG, Idoru, Laurent Bouchard and Parts Project. 4873 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $5

With the coming of the last season of the ever-popular HBO behemoth, a number of local bars have started hosting Game of Thrones screening parties, among them Taverne Cobra, Chez Serge and Champs. Various locations, 8/9 p.m., free entry

The Kalmunity Jazz Project hosts their weekly throw-down at Resonance Café. 5175 Parc, 8:30 p.m., $9.08

Local garage rock duo King Khan and BBQ Show are playing l’Escogriffe tonight with openers Sinkin’ Feelings. Pre-sales are over, but if you hustle, they’re selling 20 tickets at the door. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., price unlisted

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.