Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

to-do list

Sunday, May 12

by CultMTL

* Mother’s Day Klezmer Brunch
* Experimental electro at la Sotterenea
* Game of Thrones screenings
* Kalmunity Jazz Project at Resonance
* King Khan and BBQ Show at l’Esco

If you’re looking for last minute Mother’s Day ideas, there’s a Klezmer Brunch at the Museum of Jewish Montreal with live music by Shneyele. They have limited walk-in capacity so you may want to reserve in advance. 4040 St-Laurent, 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. seatings

At la Sotterenea is “an evening of experimental booty shaking.” Four artists will be doing different forms of live sets with Elektron instruments: Stereo_IMG, Idoru, Laurent Bouchard and Parts Project. 4873 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $5

With the coming of the last season of the ever-popular HBO behemoth, a number of local bars have started hosting Game of Thrones screening parties, among them Taverne Cobra, Chez Serge and Champs. Various locations, 8/9 p.m., free entry

The Kalmunity Jazz Project hosts their weekly throw-down at Resonance Café. 5175 Parc, 8:30 p.m., $9.08

Local garage rock duo King Khan and BBQ Show are playing l’Escogriffe tonight with openers Sinkin’ Feelings. Pre-sales are over, but if you hustle, they’re selling 20 tickets at the door. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., price unlisted

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.