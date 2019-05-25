Saturday, May 25

* Croissant Day * Drone Day * Free shows in the Latin Quarter * The Address in Côte-des-neiges * Chromatics at SAT * Aussenwelt after-hours

It’s Croissant Day across the province. Hit up one of the participating pâtisseries, listed here, and sample their croissants for just $1.25.

Montreal Drone Day returns for another year abuzz with noise and ambient sounds. Roughly 18 acts will play sets over 12 hours at la Vitrola. 4602 St-Laurent, 2 p.m.–2 a.m., $10 “or more”

The Osheaga fest and socalled “Quartier Latin” district present the second consecutive day of free outdoor shows featuring Hanorah, Sarahmée, Edwin Raphael and Nana Zen. St-Denis between de Maisonneuve and Sherbrooke, 6:30 p.m., free

Art Visible’s bilingual ethno-documentary immersive performance The Address starts a three day run at Centre d’éducation interculturelle et internationale tonight. The piece discusses housing in Côte-des-Neiges from the perspective of residents. 4975 Paré, 7 p.m. (tonight), 3 p.m. (Sunday), 7 p.m. (Monday), free with RSVP

Chromatics’ Double Exposure tour arrives at SAT with Italians Do It Better labelmates Desire and In Mirrors as well as Montreal’s Tess Roby. 1201 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $29.50/$35

If you’re looking for an all-night party with daytime activities to boot, Aussenwelt is on tonight. The event kicks off with a hot dog barbecue and screening of independently-produced film shorts, followed by live music, dance and body painting. Later on, there will be DJ sets by Kris Tin, Key Watch, SUFèr, S Y L A and Nemesis. Secret Location, 5 p.m.–8 a.m., $5–$15

