Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

  • 2019
  • best bands in Montreal
  • Best of Montreal
  • Best of Montreal 2019
  • Best of MTL
  • Best of MTL 2019
  • Best of MTL results
  • Best restaurants in Montreal
  • Cult MTL
  • Montreal
  • Montreal bars
  • Montreal best restaurants
  • Montreal media
  • mtl
  • readers poll
  • survey

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

The Address

The Address

to-do list

Saturday, May 25

by CultMTL

* Croissant Day
* Drone Day
* Free shows in the Latin Quarter
* The Address in Côte-des-neiges
* Chromatics at SAT
* Aussenwelt after-hours

It’s Croissant Day across the province. Hit up one of the participating pâtisseries, listed here, and sample their croissants for just $1.25.

Montreal Drone Day returns for another year abuzz with noise and ambient sounds. Roughly 18 acts will play sets over 12 hours at la Vitrola. 4602 St-Laurent, 2 p.m.–2 a.m., $10 “or more”

The Osheaga fest and socalled “Quartier Latin” district present the second consecutive day of free outdoor shows featuring Hanorah, Sarahmée, Edwin Raphael and Nana Zen. St-Denis between de Maisonneuve and Sherbrooke, 6:30 p.m., free

Art Visible’s bilingual ethno-documentary immersive performance The Address starts a three day run at Centre d’éducation interculturelle et internationale tonight. The piece discusses housing in Côte-des-Neiges from the perspective of residents. 4975 Paré, 7 p.m. (tonight), 3 p.m. (Sunday), 7 p.m. (Monday), free with RSVP

Chromatics’ Double Exposure tour arrives at SAT with Italians Do It Better labelmates Desire and In Mirrors as well as Montreal’s Tess Roby. 1201 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $29.50/$35

If you’re looking for an all-night party with daytime activities to boot, Aussenwelt is on tonight. The event kicks off with a hot dog barbecue and screening of independently-produced film shorts, followed by live music, dance and body painting. Later on, there will be DJ sets by Kris Tin, Key Watch, SUFèr, S Y L A and Nemesis. Secret Location, 5 p.m.–8 a.m., $5–$15

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.