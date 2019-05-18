Saturday, May 18

* Metro Metro Festival * Porchfest * Wiggle fest at Never Apart * Len Faki at SAT * Moonshine afterhours * Felix Da Housecat at Stereo

Assuming that Metro Metro isn’t some Fyre Fest-ish illusion, the inaugural music fest is bringing headliners Cardi B, Future and Snoop Dogg (alongside lots more worthwhile acts such as Dead Obies and Alaclair Ensemble) to the grounds outside the Big O today and tomorrow. Note that tickets for today appear to be sold out. 4545 Pierre de Coubertin, 12–11 p.m., Sunday tickets $120

Porches, stoops, lawns, alleys, balconies and rooftops all around NDG become stages for acoustic bands in the annual Porchfest event today and Sunday — with a Monday rain check day, which seems likely to happen at this point. See Porchfest details on the festival’s website, and check out an interview with a participating band here.

Special guest Amanda Lepore and DJ Frigid will be on hand for the 25th annual wearable art and performance festival Wiggle, presented by House of Venus and Mile Ex art space Never Apart. 7049 St-Urbain, 7 p.m., $15/$20

Berlin techno DJ Len Faki is playing a 3 hour set at SAT tonight. Faki owns the labels Figure and Podium, and has been a resident DJ at Berghain. Mike Larry will be opening. 1201 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $25

It’s that time of the month again! Moonshine is on tonight with sets from Asmara, Bambii, Glowzi, M. Bootyspoon, AkaNtu and Bonbon Kojak. Secret Location, 11 p.m., $10–$20

Classic Chicago house producer and DJ Felix Da Housecat is playing Stereo with local support from Pat Boogie. 858 St-Catherine E., 2 a.m., $25

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.