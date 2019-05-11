Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

  • 2019
  • best bands in Montreal
  • Best of Montreal
  • Best of Montreal 2019
  • Best of MTL
  • Best of MTL 2019
  • Best of MTL results
  • Best restaurants in Montreal
  • Cult MTL
  • Montreal
  • Montreal bars
  • Montreal best restaurants
  • Montreal media
  • mtl
  • readers poll
  • survey

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Suuns
to-do list

Saturday, May 11

by CultMTL

* Pierpaolo Ferrari talk at Chromatic
* Never Apart record sale
* Suuns at Distorsion Psych Fest
* REBEL GXRL at Diving Bell
* Cosmic Café after-hours

On day two of the Chromatic festival, Toilet Paper magazine cofounder Pierpaolo Ferrari is giving a talk at Galerie Blanc. 1130 St-Catherine E., 1 p.m., price unlisted

A number of local DJs will be selling their excess wax at the Never Apart record sale this afternoon. Expect a broad range of musical styles and uber-specific subgenres. Record sales are cash only. 7049 St-Urbain, 1 p.m., free

Local art rock heroes Suuns headline the grand finale of Distorsion Psych Fest, but be there on time for Black Legary with Jessica93. 5035 St-Dominique, 9 p.m., $25

Tonight at the Diving Bell Social Club is a night dedicated to female musicians in Montreal entitled REBEL GXRL: Femme-Fronted 90s Alternative Party. A long list of bands will be playing covers of Bjork, No Doubt, the Cranberries, Alanis Morissette and others. 3956 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10/$12

Cosmic Café are bringing Toronto-based label, shop and party Invisible City Sound System to town for an all-nighter. There will be a set by label owner Gary Abugan will be headlining with support from Moka and Omar Krivit of Sweet Boogie. Secret Location, 10 p.m., $15/$20

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.