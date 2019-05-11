Saturday, May 11

* Pierpaolo Ferrari talk at Chromatic * Never Apart record sale * Suuns at Distorsion Psych Fest * REBEL GXRL at Diving Bell * Cosmic Café after-hours

On day two of the Chromatic festival, Toilet Paper magazine cofounder Pierpaolo Ferrari is giving a talk at Galerie Blanc. 1130 St-Catherine E., 1 p.m., price unlisted

A number of local DJs will be selling their excess wax at the Never Apart record sale this afternoon. Expect a broad range of musical styles and uber-specific subgenres. Record sales are cash only. 7049 St-Urbain, 1 p.m., free

Local art rock heroes Suuns headline the grand finale of Distorsion Psych Fest, but be there on time for Black Legary with Jessica93. 5035 St-Dominique, 9 p.m., $25

Tonight at the Diving Bell Social Club is a night dedicated to female musicians in Montreal entitled REBEL GXRL: Femme-Fronted 90s Alternative Party. A long list of bands will be playing covers of Bjork, No Doubt, the Cranberries, Alanis Morissette and others. 3956 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10/$12

Cosmic Café are bringing Toronto-based label, shop and party Invisible City Sound System to town for an all-nighter. There will be a set by label owner Gary Abugan will be headlining with support from Moka and Omar Krivit of Sweet Boogie. Secret Location, 10 p.m., $15/$20

