Along with a ton of visual changes, the Best of MTL 2019 poll results are coming today!
Best of MTL, News

Results of the Best of MTL readers poll 2019

by CultMTL

The city has spoken.

And the city has spoken.

From February to April, Cult MTL readers and other citizens exhibiting some civic pride voted for their favourite Montreal things in the annual Best of MTL poll.

Between the scourge of strip-mall living and the permanent construction-site state of our city streets — not to mention the online-living and general bubble-dwelling that keeps us apart — it’s imperative to salute the artists, promoters, organizers, reporters, restaurateurs and retailers who keep Montreal’s heart beating.

The poll is open and democratic, with no editorial influence or interference. We are always glad to see so many people make an event of voting via social media campaigns, and while we can’t resist sharing the occasional third-party get-out-the-vote tweet, we otherwise remain neutral during the polling period.

Cover illustration by Nik Brovkin (Over the Breaks)

Ballot-stuffing is automatically weeded out by our survey software, but we must admit that we appreciate joke votes — it’s nice to get a few laughs in during the painstaking tabulation process. This year there were votes for columnist and social media personality Murphy Cooper and comedian Julian Bernatchez in way too many categories, along with griping about everything from the length of the poll to the fact that we’d dare suggest that there are politicians who aren’t evil (ie. the Best Politician category, which is open to interpretation by the way) to the existence of our ethnic cuisine section of the poll.

Though our version of this readers poll is in its seventh edition, it bears mentioning that the survey follows in the decades-old tradition established by the city’s defunct but fondly remembered alt-weekly newspaper the Mirror. Respect.

We thank everyone who voted and promoted the poĺl. Participation continues to grow every year, making the 2019 results more representative of the city than ever.

(Anglos, if you’re wondering why you don’t recognize some names in these lists, it’s because the other 70 per cent of the population is now voting in a bilingual poll. Francos, désolé, les résultats sont unilingue.)

To all the winners in the following 150+ categories: congratulations.

We’re proud to bring you the Best of MTL.

* PEOPLE & PLACES
* MEDIA
* NIGHTLIFE
* MUSIC
* FILM & ARTS
* GOODS & SERVICES
* FOOD & DRINK

