Aldous Harding

Music

POP Montreal just dropped its 2019 line-up

by CultMTL

The music festival returns in September for its 18th edition.

POP Montreal’s 18th anniversary edition, which will dominate local venues from Sept. 25–29, promises the usual awesome music and exceptional experiences.

The line-up includes avant-garde composer and artist Laurie Anderson, the debut of British post R&B sensation Tirzah, captivating singer songwriter Aldous Harding, Congolese futuristic funk masters Kokoko!, Côte d’Ivoire country music legends Jess Sah Bi & Peter One, wild girl rapper and producer Yung Baby Tate, Sao Paolo’s post-tropicalia, dancehall party collective Teto Preto, alt legend Nick Cave (in conversation), bleeding-heart indie band Xiu Xiu, Toronto/Montreal art-rockers Yamantaka // Sonic Titan and many more.

See more names on the festival poster below, and find more details about POP’s film, art and conference programming and ticket/pass details here: