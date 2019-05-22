POP Montreal just dropped its 2019 line-up

POP Montreal’s 18th anniversary edition, which will dominate local venues from Sept. 25–29, promises the usual awesome music and exceptional experiences.
The line-up includes avant-garde composer and artist Laurie Anderson, the debut of British post R&B sensation Tirzah, captivating singer songwriter Aldous Harding, Congolese futuristic funk masters Kokoko!, Côte d’Ivoire country music legends Jess Sah Bi & Peter One, wild girl rapper and producer Yung Baby Tate, Sao Paolo’s post-tropicalia, dancehall party collective Teto Preto, alt legend Nick Cave (in conversation), bleeding-heart indie band Xiu Xiu, Toronto/Montreal art-rockers Yamantaka // Sonic Titan and many more.
See more names on the festival poster below, and find more details about POP’s film, art and conference programming and ticket/pass details here: