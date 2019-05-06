Monday, May 6

* Caribou mag launch * Known Unknowns at Drawn and Quarterly * OUFF at La Chapelle * Spencer Reid comedy at Blue Dog * Squirrel Flower at la Sotterenea

Local culinary culture mag Caribou is launching their ninth issue, the theme of which is family, at microbrew cooperative Ma Brasserie. You can pick up a discounted copy of the magazine at the event. 2300 Holt, 5 p.m., free

At Drawn & Quarterly this evening is a presentation and public conversation entitled Known Unknowns. Authors Kai Cheng Thom and Helen Chau Bradley will discuss writing outside of your experience and the need for “sensitivity reading”. 176 Bernard W., 6 p.m., free (email RSVP required)

OUFF is the first scripted solo performance by interdisciplinary sound and cabaret artist Alexis O’Hara, in conjunction with costume and set design Atom Cianfarani. The show, which begins tonight and continues nightly through May 10 (at la Chapelle), is described as a “spectacle of confrontation by a solitary but fragmented femme negotiating her own role as victim and victor, pawn and princess in a commodity-crazed-brink-of-collapse world propped up by the violent dominance of whiteness.” 3700 St-Dominique, 7 p.m., $15

Montreal-based Saskatechewan-born comic Spencer Reid headlines stand-up comedy weekly There’s Something Funny Going On at Blue Dog tonight. Other comics include special guest Gabe Killian, Brad McDonald, Michelle Dominique and host Mason Rost, among others. Bonus: drink specials, free snacks. 3958 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., PWYC

Boston-based band Squirrel Flower wrote their latest album Contact Sports in Central Iowa, which may be why they call themselves “farm punk.” Their lo-fi saddo sound is closer to Nico than anything with a punk volume or pace, and it’ll be right at home tonight at local basement venue la Sotterenea. Openers are Still Kicking and Catbug. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $7/$10

