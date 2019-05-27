Who we are...

Monday, May 27

by CultMTL

* Semaine numérique
* Fringe Fest launch party
* Sundance shorts at Phi Centre
* OFFTA double feature at Darling Foundry
* experimental noise bands at Sala

Non-profit digital arts and tech organization Printemps Numérique are organizing the first edition of their Digital Week, which starts today. A series of talks on health, AI, architecture, culture and transportation will be going on at different venues around town. For a full program, check here.

The Fringe Festival’s annual Fringe for All launch party is happening at Club Soda, featuring performers from all of the fest’s local productions giving two-minute teasers of their shows. 1225 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., free

The Phi Centre is showing seven of their favourite film shorts from this year’s edition of the Sundance Festival. Foreign-language films will be subtitled in English. 407 St-Pierre, 7 p.m., $11.75 ($9.50 for students and seniors)

OFFTA are putting on a double feature contemporary dance performance tonight at the Darling Foundry, with Mai thi Bach Ngoc Nguyen’s Comment oublier d’arroser les plantes demain and Là / dans la convergence / des erreurs commises pour l’avenir. 745 Ottawa, 8:30 p.m., $25 ($17 for students)

Suoni per il Popolo and CKUT present experimental noise rock band Guttersnipe alongside fellow Brits Slayer Moon, Vancouver’s Maskara and Montrealer Alex Moskos. La Sala Rossa (4848 St-Laurent), 9:30 p.m., $10

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.