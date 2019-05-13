Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Jessica Pratt
to-do list

Monday, May 13

by CultMTL

* Collected Schizophrenias at True Reads Book Club
* Dandelion workshop at Coop de la Maison Verte
* Jessica Pratt at Sala
* AN_NA at Casa

The May reading of the True Reads Book Club at Drawn & Quarterly looks at Esme Weijun Wang’s book of essays The Collected Schizophrenias. You can also purchase a discounted copy of the book prior to the reading. 176 Bernard W., 7 p.m., free

DIY group Blueberryjams is organizing a workshop entitled All About Dandelions, which will explore the various uses and benefits of a plant many consider a weed. The ticket includes a zine with recipes and herbal preparations made onsite. Coop de la Maison Verte (5785 Sherbrooke W.), $25

Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Jessica Pratt is playing la Sala Rossa with Toronto’s Joseph Shabason. 4848 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $15/$17

Across the street at Casa del Popolo, a night of poetry, electronic dance music and live painting is going down with AN_NA, Monoplace and Thibakit Garcia, respectively. 4873 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m.,, $12.53

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week's edition of Hammer of the Mods.