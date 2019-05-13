Monday, May 13

* Collected Schizophrenias at True Reads Book Club * Dandelion workshop at Coop de la Maison Verte * Jessica Pratt at Sala * AN_NA at Casa

The May reading of the True Reads Book Club at Drawn & Quarterly looks at Esme Weijun Wang’s book of essays The Collected Schizophrenias. You can also purchase a discounted copy of the book prior to the reading. 176 Bernard W., 7 p.m., free

DIY group Blueberryjams is organizing a workshop entitled All About Dandelions, which will explore the various uses and benefits of a plant many consider a weed. The ticket includes a zine with recipes and herbal preparations made onsite. Coop de la Maison Verte (5785 Sherbrooke W.), $25

Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Jessica Pratt is playing la Sala Rossa with Toronto’s Joseph Shabason. 4848 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $15/$17

Across the street at Casa del Popolo, a night of poetry, electronic dance music and live painting is going down with AN_NA, Monoplace and Thibakit Garcia, respectively. 4873 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m.,, $12.53

