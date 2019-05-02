Friday, May 2

The Hacker

The 46th annual Concordia Film Festival offers a look at cinematic talent on the rise, and with Film Production and Film Animation screenings priced at $5 (and it’s only $20 for a festival pass, and talks and seminars are free), it’s a no-brainer for affordable entertainment away from your couch.

Over 50 sketch comedy troupes — local, national and international — will be performing at this year’s Montreal Sketchfest, which runs today through May 11. Programming includes Toronto’s the Sketchersons and their Sunday Night Live show with host Tranna Wintour and musical guest Awwful, NYC’s Pegasus (ie. Amanda Xeller) and locals Hot Raw Fire, among many more. See our article about the festival here. Various locations, $15/show, $20 day pass, $65 festival pass

Baking duo Femmes Farine are doing their monthly Pie night at Notre Dame des Quilles. Tonight’s seasonal menu includes pulled pork and barbeque pineapple pie, leek, cheddar and potato pie or white bean with chard and garlic walnuts for vegans. If you’re feeling like dessert, they’ll also have two sweet options. 32 Beaubien E., 6 p.m., $8.50 (savoury)/$5.50 (sweet)

French electroclash and techno producer The Hacker brings his latest live incarnation Amato to Newspeak. Local stalwart DJ Cherry Cola will be opening. 1403 Ste-Elisabeth, 9 p.m., $15

Over a dozen of Montreal’s top drag queens will be performing for the 17th anniversary of Cabaret Mado. 1115 Ste-Catherine E., 10 p.m., $15 ($20 for seating, $25 for VIP seating)

