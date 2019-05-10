Friday, May 10

* Puces Pop * Sophia Bel at Phi Centre * Les Breastfeaders at Distorsion Psych Fest * Cinthie at Bain Mathieu * Rumeurs afterhours

The spring edition of POP Montreal’s arts and crafts market Puces POP is going down at Eglise Saint-Denis today through Sunday. See a complete list of vendors here. 5075 Rivard, 3–8 p.m. today, 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Sunday

Montreal-based electronic/trip hop artist Sophia Bel launches her debut EP Princess of the Dead Vol. 1 with a show at Phi Centre, with opener Lia. 407 St-Pierre, 8 p.m., $15

Montreal rock ’n’ roll mainstays les Breastfeeders headline a Distorsion Psych Fest show with Crabe, Material Girls, Lemongrab and Mint Field at l’Église St-Enfant-Jésus. 5035 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $15

Local Collective The Ants are bringing Berlin-based Crystalgrooves Records founder Cinthie to Bain Mathieu, where she will be joined by their resident DJs for a night of classic and contemporary house. 2915 Ontario E., 10 p.m., $15/$20

Somewhere in the Mile End tonight is after-hours party Rumeurs, featuring DJs Enfants Malins, Ricardo Rocco, Flandez, Debbie Døe and others. Space is limited so you are advised to buy tickets online in advance. Secret Location, 11 p.m.–7 a.m., $20

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.