Best of MTL 2019: Goods and Services

The Best Clothing Store category is as representative as ever of the diversity of our audience, repping, shall we say, remarkably basic, mainstream tastes (the Gap) to more refined local designer shops (Lustre Boutique). We were truly impressed by the amount of votes for different bookstores and record shops across those four categories — Amazon is fine (see #5 Best Electronics Store, haha), but brick and mortar is better. Speaking of Best Electronics Store, we hope Moog Audio appreciate their inclusion there (#4) as well as in Best Musical Instrument Store (#2) — a little confusion around “electronic music,” I think. And we also had a few laughs over the Best Drug Paraphernalia Store category, which had loads of votes for pharmacy chains (we removed those) and the SQDC (which we left in) — we wish the SQDC was savvy enough to sell paraphernalia, or offer a shopping experience that isn’t so eerily sterile.

Best Clothing Store (New)

Simons The Gap Frank & Oak Jeans Jeans Jeans Lustre Boutique H&M Winners Kitsch N Swell Off the Hook Zara

Best Vintage Clothing Store

Eva B Fripe-Prix Renaissance Citizen Vintage Village des Valeurs Empire Exchange Swing Annex Vintage Ruse Salvation Army Exo Voto

Best Hair Salon

Salon Helmet Two Horses Queen of the World Salon Freyja Danny’s Coiffure Unisex Unlistd Funky Toque Salon Identité Bizarde (fka Coupe Bizzarre) Garçons Sculpteurs

Best Hair Stylist

Mike Chacko (Freyja) David Devico (Queen of the World) Will Duny (Helmet) Guillaume Cheny (Salon Helmet) Marco Di Biasio (Salon Helmet) Maral Poladian (Danny’s Coiffure Unisex) Julie Matson (Salon Identité) Elodie Biancel (O Salon) Ewelina Wnek (Salon Freyja) Jason Krejberg (Salon Helmet)

Best Barber

Mike Chacko (Salon Freyja) Guillaume Cheny (Salon Helmet) Dave Devico (Queen of the World) Marco Di Biasio (Salon Helmet) Dan Marin (Blue Dog) Will Duny (Salon Helmet) Marie Doroftei (Garçons Sculpteurs) Ziggy (Queen of the World) Will Phaneuf (Savvy Barbershop)

Best Beauty Salon

Queen of the World Salon Helmet Candy Bar Nail Salon Au Premier Coiffure et Spa Danny’s Coiffure Unisex Barbarella Spa Two Horses Dee’s Beauty O Coiffure & Spa Spa Diva

Best Tattoo Parlour

DFA Two Horses Tattoo Box Artease Adrenaline Bait and Schlang Minuit Dix Psych Ward Slick Styled Steel Imago

Best Tattoo Artist

Janice Beattie (DFA) Aimée (Morning Glory) Angus Byers (DFA) Rian (Studio Artease) Charline Bataille (Minuit Dix) Kevin Ward (The Psych Ward) Sam Robert Goodfriend (Slick Styled Steel) Nick Oaks (Bait and Schlang Tattoo) Arno Schultz (MTL Tattoo) Graham Crowston (Tattoo Box)

Best Bookstore (New)

Drawn & Quarterly Chapters/Indigo/Coles Paragraphe Argo Livre & Let Die Le James Renaud Bray Port de tête Librairie de Verdun Raffin

Best Bookstore (Used)

The Word Encore Cheap Thrills Livre and Let Die S.W. Welch L’Échange Fripe-prix Renaissance Port de Tête Librairie Racine 2.0 Le Bon Débarras

Best Comics Store

Drawn & Quarterly 1 000 000 Comix Crossover Comics Millenium Comics Comic Hunter Planète BD Capitaine Québec Cosmix

Best CD/Vinyl Store (New)

Aux 33 Tours Phonopolis Cheap Thrills Beatnick Le Vacarme L’Oblique Sunrise Records Atom Heart Sound Central La Rama

Best CD/Vinyl Store (Used)

Cheap Thrills Aux 33 Tours Beatnick Death of Vinyl Phonopolis Encore Sound Central L’Échange Vacarme Bons Débarras

Best Musical Instrument Store

Steve’s Music Store Moog Audio Archambault Jimi’s Music Store Twigg Diplomate Long and McWade Broken Headstock Kitt’s Nantel

Best Movie Theatre

Cinéma du Parc Cineplex Forum Cineplex Banque Scotia Cinéma Moderne Cinéma Beaubien Dollar Cinema Cinéma Guzzo CinéStarz Côte-des-Neiges Cineplex Kirkland Colisseum

Best Drug Paraphernalia Store

Prohibition (fka High Times) Utopia SQDC Psychonaut

Best App

Instagram Transit Tinder Uber P$ service mobile Facebook Info Neige Grindr Uber Eats Waze

Best Internet Service Provider

Bell Vidéotron TekSavvy Ebox/Electronic Box Virgin

Best Electronics Store

Addison Best Buy Apple/Apple Store Moog Amazon

Best Bicycle Shop

C&L Cycles Bikurius J.R. Bicycletterie Recycle Cycle ABC Cicycle McWhinnies 514-BMX Ma Bicyclette Cycles Eddy

Best Sports Store

Sports Experts MEC Play It Again Sports Empire Evangelista Sport Top Nutrition and Fitness Sport-au-Gus Sportium Reebok Décathlon

Best Skate/Snowboard Shop

Empire Skull Central Rollin Underground

Best Fitness Club/Gym

YMCA Econo Fitness Machina B52 Fitness World Gym ELMNT World Gym Fit for Life Buzzfit Pro Gym

Best Massage Therapist

Eric Digras (Temple Mile End) Jade Selter (The Open Centre) Tanja Gabriel (Tan Jai Massage) Lisa Mah (Centre de Santé Taiyo) Allison Ryan

Best Massage Spot

Studio Bliss Bota Bota Ovarium Espace Nomad Tan Jai Spa Vert Ikra Spa Temple Mile End Spa Diva Lanna Thai

Best Spa

Bota Bota Strøm Spa Nordique Scandinave Spa Vieux-Montréal Spa Finlandais Spa Diva Ovarium Balnea Spa Polar Bear’s Club Studio Bliss Spa Escale Santé

Best Yoga Instructor

Tanya Dawe (Yoga Vieux Montréal) Elizabeth Emberly (Naada) Kimiko Fujimoto (Studio Breathe) Erina Pompetti (Yoga Shak) Alyson Wish (various studios & online) Jade Salter (Viveka Yoga) Andrew Bathory (Element Yoga Montreal) Jeanne Mudie (Ashtanga Yoga Montreal) Mara Chercover (Studio Stable) Donna Read (United Yoga Montreal)

Best Yoga Studio

Modo Yoga (formerly Moksha) Naada Yoga Vieux-Montreal Ashtanga Yoga Montreal Studio Bliss Enso ELMNT Wanderlust Mile End Yoga Club

Best Health Food Store

Rachelle Béry Les Marchés Tau Branche d’olivier PA Nature Bioterre Top Nutrition and Fitness Chez Robin Segal’s Frenco LOCO

Best Home Décor Store

Zone Ikea Homesense Rona V de V West Elm Home Depot Jack Lux Winners Structube

Best Kitsch/Antique Store

Kitsch à l’os Kitsch’n Swell Marché aux Puces St-Michel Marché Underground Village des Valeurs Monastiraki Fripe-prix Renaissance ARTÉ Eco Depot Harold

Best Florist