Wednesday, April 3

Wizaard

Social entrepreneurship coworking organization Esplanade are teaming up with the Montreal Aboriginal Network to offer a workshop on Urban Indigenous Expertise and Allyship. The panel will be in both French and English and moderated by Network co-chair Vicky Boldo. 6750 Esplanade #102, 5 p.m., $5–$10 suggested donation

Pulitzer Prize-winner and senior New York Magazine art critic at Jerry Saltz is giving a talk called Art First; All Else Follows at Théâtre Outremont, presented by Art Speaks 1248 Bernard, 7 p.m., free

Montreal psych sorcerers Wizaard release their new LP Supernatural Mystics at Ausgang Plaza, with openers Little High and a DJ set by Choses Sauvages. 6524 St-Hubert, 8:30 p.m., $10

Los Angeles-based jazz/indie trio Typical Sisters plays Casa del Popolo along with local singer-songwriter Thanya Iyer and Lune Très Belle. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10/$13

Salon Daomé have invited Toronto DJ Shankar to play a set tonight along with local audiovisual and techno collective Orbital Mechanics. 4465 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $7 (free before midnight with Facebook RSVP)

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.