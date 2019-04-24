Wednesday, April 24

Saxsyndrum

Around 50 wine and spirits producers from all around the world will be at Arsenal Contemporary Art tonight for a large tasting event the profits of which go to food security organization La Tablée des Chefs. 2020 William, 5 p.m., $12

The infamous Beaver Sheppard will be exposing his works in a vernissage entitled Bad Light at Galerie Gemma this evening. The event is curated by James Oscar with support from local art collective Godberd. 2080 Joly, 5 p.m., free

Yoko Ono art exhibition Growing Freedom is having its vernissage tonight at the Fondation Phi pour l’art contemporain (formerly DHC/Art). 451 & 465 St-Jean, 5:30 p.m., free

Moog Audio is having an event centred around synth/mixer brand Mutable Instruments. During their “clinic” they’ll be providing in-depth reviews of products and answer questions. Seats are limited. 3828 St-Laurent, 6:30 p.m., free (email rsvp required)

Hypnotic shoegaze group Some Became Hollow Tubes play Bar le Ritz with psych doom band En Fer, post-punks Nuage Flou and AEDES. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $10

Montreal duo Saxsyndrum — ie. Nick Schofield and Dave Switchenko, whose sound is a groove-centric union of sax, synthesis and drums — launch their new album Second Nature with openers Sorry Girls and Desert Bloom. Club Balattou (4372 St-Laurent), 9 p.m., $8