Thursday, April 4

The opening night of the 2nd edition of the Montreal Printed Art Festival takes place at WIP tonight. They will be presenting the festival schedule and there will also be performances by UQÀM’s art school students, an expo by Marilou André and a DJ set by TIGNASSE, among other things. For a full programme of festival events, check here. 3487 St-Laurent, 5 p.m., free

Head down to the Queen Elizabeth Hotel for hackathon PrideHacks 2019. The objective of the night is to work together to provide solutions to tech problems facing the LGBTQ community and allies. What’s more, the organizers are asking participants to wear a pink item of clothing in recognition of the International Day of Pink. 900 René-Lévesque W., 6 p.m., $20 ($10 for students)

Chicago-born, L.A.-based rapper Earl Sweatshirt, who you probably know as part of the Odd Future crew, plays Théâtre Corona tonight in support of his third LP Some Rap Songs, which was released back in November. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $50

Turbo Haüs’s weekly Heavy Metal Thursday event is being taken over by CJLO to celebrate the end of the radio station’s metal-themed month of March. The line-up includes station personalities, the Frog from Sewer Spewer and others. There will also be classic video games on hand. 2040 St-Denis, 9 p.m., free

Local math rockers Gulfer play Casa with L.A.’s Standards and locals Fer Sher, who are opening the night with their very first live set. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $12/$15

