Thursday, April 25

Audio recording school MusiTechnic is holding a two-day open house at their new(ish) Chinatown location. If you’re interested in pursuing a career in music or video game production, their nine studios, three labs and 60 work stations might provide some extra inspiration. 1088 Clark, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. today and tomorrow

Onetime WORN fashion mag editor Serah-Marie McMahon launches a book aimed at kids called Killer Style, illustrating (with words and pictures) a history of “the ways that fashion can kill you.” See our interview with McMahon here. La Petite Drawn & Quarterly (176 Bernard), 5–7 p.m.

Galerie d’Art LSB hosts the vernissage for a new exhibition by Montreal artists Frances Foster and Brenda Fuhrman titled Inside-Outside: Views of Marconi-Alexandra/Mile Ex. See our interview with the artists here. 6750 l’Esplanade, 5:30–8:30 p.m.

Off-festival event RIDM+ is screening Yolande Zauberman’s M at Cinéma du Parc. The film is shot in yiddish and takes place in the Hassidic community of Bneï Brak in Israel. 3575 Parc, 7 p.m., $13

Swedish singer/songwriter Jonna Lee, creator of online audiovisual project iamamiwhoami, plays L’Astral with opener Allie X. 305 St-Catherine W., 8:30 p.m., $28/$31

Alt-R&B multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and DJ Janette King is playing a set at cocktail bar Mme. Lee along with afro-electronic DJ Huilly Huile. 151 Ontario E., 10 p.m., price unlisted

