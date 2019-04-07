Sunday, April 7

La Haine

You would think that Montreal ToyCon was for kids, but it seems to marketed just as much for adults… Anyway, it’s on today at the Ville St-Laurent Courtyard Marriott, where over 50 vendors will be selling GI-Joes, Lego and other childhood classics. There will also be Cosplay. 7000 Place Robert Joncas, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., free

The Collectif Canadien Anti-Islamophobie is holding a demonstration against the CAQ anti-hijab law, aka Bill 21. 1500 Berri, 12:30–1:30 p.m.

No need to go out of town for your tire fix when there’s a Sugar Shack going down in NDG’s Girouard Park. Also on the menu: pea soup, art, music and games. Sherbrooke & Girouard, 2–6 p.m.

At Foufounes Électriques today is the Montreal Punk Rock Flea Market. There will be vinyl, pins, clothing, patches, skateboards, posters and other stuff on sale. 87 St. Catherine E., 11 a.m.–10 p.m., free

Local glam punk trash pop band the Castagne’s play Quai des Brumes with openers Calico Fray. 4481 St-Denis, 9:30 p.m., price unlistedAs part of their late night screening series, Cinéma du Parc is showing

Mathieu Kassovitz’s classic film about the Parisian banlieue La Haine with English subtitles. 3575 Parc, 11:30 p.m., $13 (youth and seniors discounts available)

