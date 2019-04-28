Sunday, April 28

And the Kids

The third edition of the Old Port’s three-day Festival gueule d’érable wraps today, promising beer, tire and live music and a lot more food and drink options from a bunch of decadent-food trucks and maple cocktail mixologists. Hangar 16 (360 de la Commune E.), various times, day pass $25

Cabaret Berlin is adding an afternoon dance party to their growing roster of events. Electric Sundays features house and tech house by DJ Rich Spense with visuals by Lady DD. If you can’t make it, you could always watch the livestream on Twitch… 1661 Ste-Catherine E., 3 p.m., $4

Holobody opens for local scenester Sheenah Ko, who is launching her solo album Nowhere in Time at l’Escogriffe. For tonight’s show, she’s collaborating with contemporary dancer Brittney Canda. 4461 St-Denis, 8:30 p.m., $10

Massachusetts indie rockers And the Kids will be at Casa tonight with Thanya Iyer and Corey Gulkin. 4873 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $12/$15

