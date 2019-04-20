Saturday, April 20

Andy4000

Music nerds are assembling in a Plateau church basement today as Montreal record shops Aux 33 Tours and Beatnick, along with online music database/marketplace Discogs, present the Salon du Disque de Montréal, where 45 vendors will be selling their vinyl, CDs, cassettes, magazines and more. 5035 St-Dominique, 8 a.m.–4 p.m., $20 entry before 10 a.m., free after

Celebrate 4/20 day and night at Bain Mathieu’s Space Out party. The event starts with a “walk to remember” starting at Metro Frontenac or Préfontaine Metro, followed by over ten hours of music by 17 DJs in two spaces called THC Room and CBD Room. There will also be workshops, food, body painting and visuals. 2915 Ontario E., 3 p.m., $22.50

Montreal post-punk/new wave band Bleu Nuit launch their debut album Le jardin des mémoires at Casa del Popolo. See our interview with the band here. 4873 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $10

All-nighter Lunaféria at Lespacemaker promises two dance floors, one with live world-beat music and one with progressive techno, as well as erotic/surreal cinema, roving costumes, visual art and face painting. 2875 Hochelaga, 10 p.m.–7 a.m., $30–$40

Moonshine is back with a full programme of DJs: Andy4000 of Paris, Nino Brown and Harrison of Toronto will be joined by local regulars Pierre Kwenders, Akpossoul and AKaNtu. Secret Location, 11 p.m.–7 a.m., $10–$20

