Saturday, April 13

It’s Record Store Day! Along with selling as many exclusive RSD releases as they can acquire, local record shops will host in-store performances and sell a lot of their stock at a discount. See what’s happening at Aux 33 Tours here, l’Oblique here, Phonopolis here and some off-RSD action at Soundcentral here.

Plateau Gallery Oboro is having a double vernissage. Karen Trask’s work Listening Knots “includes text-based installations, a video projection and a continuous performance inspired by Virginia Woolf’s, The Waves”, while Catherine Sylvain’s Multiscalar Geography “presents the accumulation of hundreds of delicate pieces of porcelain mounted on walls.” 4001 Berri suite 300, 5 p.m., free

British space-rock band Spiritualized beam into town to fill Théâtre Corona with their brand of astral magic. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $50/$55/$60

Live storytelling series Confabulation presents Acquired Tastes, six true and personal “stories of satiation and sophistication.” Phi Centre (407 St-Pierre), 8 p.m., $18/$15 students & seniors

Stanley Kubrick’s gritty Vietnam War epic Full Metal Jacket screens tonight at Cinéma du Parc as part of the Parc at Midnight series. If you’ve already got plans, you can catch a matinée screening tomorrow. 3575 Parc, 10:30 p.m., $13 (youth and seniors discounts available)

Homegrown Harvest and Planet Euphorique are collaborating tonight to put on an after-hours event featuring DJs Ciel, D. Tiffany and Lis Dalton. Word to the wise: it’s BYOB (no glass) and there’s no ATM on the premises. Secret Location, 11 p.m.–7 a.m., $15–$25

