Monday, April 8

Ursula K. Le Guin

The Quartier Spectacle’s 21 musical swings have become somewhat of a spring tradition in the past few years. They’re back for the warm season as of today, if there isn’t freezing rain, that is. Promenade des Artistes (de Maisonneuve W. between St-Urbain and Jeanne-Mance), 10 a.m., free

Electronic musician Mort Garson wrote Mother Earth’s Plantasia on the Moog synthesizer to help plants grow. CJLO and the Concordia greenhouse are having a listening party this evening “to be among plants and music”. Hall Building, 12th floor (1455 de Maisonneuve W.), 5:30 p.m., free

English-Language Arts Network (ELAN), McGill’s Career Planning Service (CaPS) and the Schulich School of Music have organized a networking wine & cheese event at McGill’s Elizabeth Wirth Music Building. See the event page to RSVP and for details about participating in the event’s Minute Market. #832/833, 6:30–8:30 p.m., free entry

Cinema Politica presents the Quebec premiere of Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin, a film about the life and work of the feminist sci-fi/fantasy author, followed by a discussion with authors Su J. Sokol, Jo Walton and Helen Chau Bradley. 1455 de Maisonneuve W. H-110, 7 p.m., $5–$10

Dig into The Personality Brokers: The Strange History of Myers-Briggs and the Birth of Personality Testing by Merve Emre at the True Reads Non-fiction Book Club. La Petite Librairie Drawn & Quarterly (176 Bernard), 7 p.m., free

Undr Groove’s weekly Moon Nite Groove is on at Cabaret Berlin. They’ve invited DJs Ave Mario, Maax and a yet unannounced special guest. 1661 Ste-Catherine E., 10 p.m., $5

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.