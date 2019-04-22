Monday, April 22

Bayonne

Today and next weekend you can head to the Botanical Garden’s restaurant for a sugar shack brunch. They offer a full serving menu for $15 or a smaller portion for $10. 4101 Sherbrooke E., 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Texas-based Jo Hell Band is playing l’Esco along with stoner rock group Elephant Rose and Tatum Quinn. 4461 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $10

At East Plateau bar Verre Bouteille local collective What Would Neil Young Do? offer up a night of music dedicated to Young’s career. 2112 Mont-Royal E., 8 p.m., $15

Minimalist composer and electronic music Bayonne (f.k.a. Roger Sellers) plays le Ministère. Psychedelic dream-pop trio Palm Daze (f.k.a Isaiah the Mosaic) is opening. 4521 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $16.50–$20

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.