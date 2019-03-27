Wednesday, March 27

Dead Soft

The Canadian Centre for Architecture’s bookstore hosts another edition of The Talking Bookshelf, a series featuring contemporary architects talking about “10 books that reflect themselves today: five books that intrigue them right now, and five fundamental references they keep close at hand.” Today’s guest is Athens-based Konstantinos Pantazis, co-founder of Point Supreme Architects in Rotterdam. 1920 Baile, 1:30 p.m., free

LGBTQ lifestyle mag Lez Spread the Word is having their monthly “beer garden” style event at billiards bar Fitzroy. Pool tables are $5 an hour for groups of women. 551 Mont-Royal E., 7 p.m., entry free

Coen brothers’ classic Raising Arizona (starring Nicolas Cage and Holly Hunter) is being presented by Kopfkino tonight at Bar le Ritz. Popcorn comes free with admission, but you can also bring your own snacks. 179 Jean-Talon W., 7 p.m., $5

South African singer-songwriter Alice Phoebe Lou’s Montreal date was originally set at le Ritz early this month. It has been rescheduled for tonight at Théâtre Fairmount. 5240 Parc, 8 p.m., $15/$20

D2 Productions presents Within the Glass, a play about two couples whose fertilized eggs get switched at a fertility clinic. Over the course of an awkward and absurd evening, they’re forced to reassess their relationships, the depths of their desire to parent and their hopes for the future.

Written by Concordia alumna Anna Chatterton, Within the Glass is directed by Dale Hayes and stars Helena Levitt, Leigh Ann Taylor, Steve Gillam and Daniel Gervais. Tonight’s premiere is the first of five performances. Segal Centre (5175 Côte-Ste-Catherine), 8 p.m., $28, student/senior/QDF $23

Vancouver grunge punks Dead Soft — who signed to Arts & Crafts last year and released their New Emotion EP in November — play l’Escogriffe with openers Goon and Provincial Camps. 4461 St-Denis, 9:30 p.m., $10/$13

