Wednesday, March 20

The Cinémathèque Québécoise opens an exhibition of other 200 drawings and paintings (as well as a video installation) by filmmaker André-Line Beauparlant. Check out the vernissage today. 335 de Maisonneuve E., 5:30 p.m., free

Local collective Fashion Preview are having their seasonal show at the SAT this evening. The latest works by local designers Denis Gagnon, Janie McLaughlin, Process Visual and MARKANTOINE will be on display along with recent projects by students of three fashion schools in town. 1201 St-Laurent, 5:30 p.m., $28/$30

Food organizations The Wandering Chew and At the Immigrant’s Table are collaborating to hold a Persian Purim party at Fletchers. Traditional holiday dishes will be served by chef Lerone Edalati of New York’s Persian Jewish community. Tickets include the meal and a cocktail. 4040 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $18

Local lo-fi R&B act Homeshake (aka Peter Sagar, who recently released a new record call Helium) plays the first of two shows at Théâtre Fairmount tonight with opener Yves Jarvis. Note that this show (or these shows, technically) has been moved from MTelus, where he was originally booked to play on Thursday. 5240 Parc, 8 p.m., $25

Also at the SAT is the 4th edition of Substrat. For the event, they use the 157 speakers under the SATosphère to present the works of Montreal sound artists. Ana Dall’ara-Majek and Martin Rodriguez will be featured tonight. 1201 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $10/$15

The weekly Mercredi Live jam session and showcase (76th edition!) features house band Shem G. & the Tribe playing Tribe Called Quest. 2109 Bleury, 9:30 p.m., $5/$7

