Wednesday, Mar. 6

Turbo Haüs is having the third edition of their Dr. Mario Tournament. What might look like a friendly night of video games is actually very serious business: there’s a one pint buy-in and an initial round-robin round to get folks used to the controls, but the rest of the tournament is on Level 15 at medium difficulty. The winner leaves with a $75 bar credit or free entry to three shows of their choice. 2040 St-Denis, 6 p.m.–9 p.m.

Trans Trenderz, the non-profit record label for trans-gendered artists is doing a hip hop showcase at La Vitrola tonight. No less than ten trans hip hop artists will be taking part in tonight’s event. 4602 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10/PWYC for trans folks

Kamaal Williams, the latest guise of British jazz man Henry Wu (who released the landmark LP Black Focus as Yussef Kamaal in 2016), brings his jazz, funk, soul, hip hop and house fusion to Phi Centre. His set will be preceded by DJ Lexis and a live show by Jitwam. 407 St-Pierre, 9 p.m., $21.58, $26.96

French cold wave band Trisomie 21 (perhaps best known for “The Last Song”) rocket from the ’80s to Théâtre Fairmount, with openers the City Gates. 5240 Parc, 9 p.m., $30/$35

Multimedia artist and curator Alexandra Rodriguez (a.k.a. Culturalex) is doing a hip hop and tropical house DJ set at Club Pelicano. 1076 Bleury, 9 p.m., free

