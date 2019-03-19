Tuesday, March 19

When Arabs Danced

KISS’s “End of the Road” tour will supposedly be their last. They have two dates in Montreal: tonight and one in August. Believe it or not, there are still tickets available. Bell Centre, 1909 Avenue-des-Canadiens-de-Montréal, 7:30 p.m., $107.75–$1055.75

The 37th annual Festival International du Film sur l’Art opens today and runs through March 30. For tonight’s opening soirée, there will be a screening of Jawad Rhalib’s When Arabs Danced. The director will be present for the opening ceremony. A full schedule of FIFA events is available here. Monument National (1182 St-Laurent), 7:30 p.m., $15 (festival passes available)

The Fantasy edition of stand-up/crafts event Arts and Laughs promises the usual themed comedy sets and prizes for best audience art. Note that supplies are provided on site. Turbo Haüs (2040 St-Denis), 8 p.m., free

The Diving Bell Social’s Movie Club is screening Hiroshi Teshigahara’s New Wave classic Woman in the Dunes (1964). Bonus: free popcorn. 3956 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., price unlisted

Tranna Wintour headlines Volume 8 of the I Like It Comedy Show at l’Escogriffe, with five additional (“superstar”) local comics and hosts Jacob Greco and Steve Patrick Adams. 4461 St-Denis, 8 p.m., PWYC

