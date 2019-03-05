Tuesday, Mar. 5

Travis Scott. Photo by Troy Taormina

Jamaican author Marlon James will appear at the Rialto in conversation with Dimitri Nasrallah as part of the book tour for Black Leopard, Red Wolf. 5711 Parc, 7 p.m., $10 or free with book purchase at Drawn & Quarterly (211 Bernard, $36.95)

A new work is on display at the SATosphere. German composer Robot Koch and visual artist Mickael Le Goff’s Sphere was specifically conceived for domes and consists of an immersive 3D film and musical experience. It runs until the 30th of March. 1201 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $25 ($20 for students)

Rapper/celebrity Travis Scott brings his Astroworld/Wish You Were Here tour to the Bell Centre, with opener Sheck Wes. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal, 8 p.m., $58.95–$230.70

It’s Mardi Gras (or Fat Tuesday as Cult’s Johnson Cummins loves to call it). There are a few events in town in honour of the occasion. Rocket 88 will be playing a classic rock set at Barfly. 4062A St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10/PWYC.

Local cajun group Le Winston Band will be launching an album at Sala. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $15.

Or, if you’re feeling more bougie than boogie, Old Port bank vault club La Voûte is having a Mardi Gras party that promises “decor […] inspired from the Florentine palaces of the Renaissance”. 360 St-Jacques, 10 p.m., $20

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.