Thursday, March 28

Koudelka, Shooting Holy Land

Maison de la Culture Notre-Dame-de-Grâce hosts the vernissage for Le Montrealer, an exhibition that pays homage to the art of The New Yorker magazine. 3755 Botrel, 5–9 p.m., free

Check out a free screening of films by Kahnawake-born artist Skawennati, who we interviewed about this work in 2017. The event is part of the indigenous studies program at McGill, and while it is free and open to the public, organizers would appreciate an RSVP. 855 Sherbrooke W. Leacock building #232, 5 p.m., free

Ongoing art documentary fest FIFA has put on a photography expo on art and fashion at the McCord Museum. You can check that out along with a screening of FIFA Best Essay award-winning Koudelka, Shooting Holy Land. 690 Sherbrooke W., 6 p.m., free

Youth theatre company Geordie presents a special film screening in the lead-up to their next production, Reaching for Starlight. Black Ballerina is a film that “uses the ethereal world of ballet to engage audiences in a subject that reaches far outside the arts and compels viewers to think about larger issues of diversity, equality and inclusion.” Selwyn House’s Coristine Hall (95 Côte-St-Antoine), 7 p.m., PWYC

The only drag-king only show in Montreal, ManSpread, is on tonight at the Wiggle Room. Headlining are Charli Deville, Honey Lustre, Slick Hardwood, Queeny Ives and a number of other habitués. 3874 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $20/$25

At Vitrola there’s a fundraiser for Montreal latest punk and hardcore festival, which is entitled I Can’t Believe It’s Not Paris. Dregqueen will be playing alongside Broken Column and Mickey Dagger. 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10/PWYC/NOTAFLOF

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.