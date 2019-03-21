Thursday, March 21

Hanorah

As part of the exhibition Shame and Prejudice: A Story of Resilience by Cree two-spirited artist Kent Monkman, After Hours at the McCord – Montreal Queer 2S promises performances by 2S artists Dayna Danger and Mik’osi, a workshop by Never Apart called Colour Icons, a pop-up boutique, a booze-tasting, contests and a guided tour of the exhibition. 690 Sherbrooke W., 5–9 p.m., $16 advance (until 4 p.m. today)/$20/$24 for new members (with a free drink)/free for museum members

Collective expo After Picasso has its vernissage tonight at Espace Mushagalusa and runs until April 21. The expo features the works of 30 artists inspired by the man whose name is synonymous with art. Tonight’s event will have a cash bar and DJ. 533 Ontario E., 5 p.m., free

Drunken Cinema marks two years of drinking-game screenings with a 20th anniversary showing of Galaxy Quest. Bar le Ritz PDB (179 Jean-Talon W.), 8 p.m., $8

Montreal soul/R&B/rock artist Hanorah launches her EP For the Good Guys and the Bad Guys at Casa del Popolo, with openers the Space Wizards. See our interview with Hanorah here. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10/$15

Japanese resto-bar Marusan is having their first DJ night, entitled Saké & Vinyl. DJ Hiroshi Kitano will be playing vintage reggae, while the restaurant serves small plates and saké until the wee hours. 401 Notre-Dame W., 11 p.m., free

A new nightclub event launches tonight at Datcha. Montreal Modular Club features DJs who use modular synthesizers. Headliner Quan has even designed synths for his company Quanalog Instruments. He will be accompanied by Equation Festival founder Agata and Breakglass Studio co-owner Boogieman. 98 Laurier W., 11 p.m., $12.25

