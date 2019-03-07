Thursday, Mar. 7

Emilie Kahn

Pub Pit Caribou is having a Belgian beer tasting event in collaboration with private importer Agence Vitriol. In an age of “milkshake IPAs, double dry hop mango passion froot loop New England brut sour,” they invite the public to check out three traditional-style artisanal Belgian beers, available on tap and in bottles. 951 Rachel E., 2 p.m.–3 a.m.

Montreal harpist Emilie Kahn — who you may know as part of the duo Emilie & Ogden — launches her sophomore solo album Outro at the Phi Centre, with opener Ada Lea. 407 St-Pierre, 8 p.m., $21.08/$24.80

The Barr Brothers begin their three-night stand at Théâtre Corona, where they’ll be performing “An Album Nightly” with different opening acts. Tonight they’re playing their eponymous debut with Richard Reed Parry’s Quiet River. 2490 Norte-Dame W., 8 p.m., $41

Local indie group Pottery, who we interviewed last month, are playing a set at Bar le Ritz PDB, along with Yoo Doo Right and LAPS. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $10/$13

Pow pow is hosting the second edition of their hip hop, trap and Afro-house event MANSA and friends. The headliner tonight is DJ Juju le Moko. 4459 St-Denis, 11 p.m., free

