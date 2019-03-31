Sunday, March 31

Ben Shemie

The Montreal Used Book Swap is happening at Westmount Library, inviting readers with up to 20 well-cared-for books to exchange titles. Leftover books will be donated to the library. 4574 Sherbrooke W., 2–4:15 p.m.

Vices & Versa’s weekly Dimanches du Vices is having their last night of the season. W.C Spicer, Josh Toal, Dave Payant, Nic Petrowski and Jeff Louch will be playing music from J. J. Cale’s album Naturally. 6631 St-Laurent, 5:30 p.m., free

Breakglass Studio plays host to a night of experimental electronic music with Brooklyn’s Xuan Rong, Edmonton’s Hundredmillionthousand and local artists Errhead and Ylang Ylang. 7250 Clark, 6 p.m., $10/$15

Fans of K-pop don’t have many party destinations in Montreal but tonight the K-Rave Kpop Club hosts a year-end dance showcase at MainLine Theatre. 3997 St-Laurent, 6–8 p.m., $15

90s English alt-rock band Swervedriver are playing Turbo Haüs tonight along with Sick Things. It’s Johnson Cummins’ pick of the week, but space is limited so grab your tickets soon! 2040 St-Denis, 7 p.m., $22

Suuns singer Ben Shemie launches his solo LP A Skeleton at la Sala Rossa with opener Émilie Payeur. (Can you beat that ticket price?) 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $5.75

