Sunday, March 10

Cinéma du Parc has a morning screening of Miyazaki’s 1986 classic Castle in the Sky. The screening is dubbed in English, which may appeal to those with young children. 3575 Parc, 10 a.m., $13 (youth and seniors discounts available)

Japanese resto Noren is having a pop-up lunch menu with chef Koji Murakami. He will be serving Okinawan soba and other dishes from that region. 77 Rachel W, 12 p.m.

Gypsy Kitchen and Bar is having a “boozy shack” (ie. a sugar shack heavy on the booze). There is a $25 brunch menu, along with bottomless mimosas and bottle service. Music will be provided by Buck Murdoc, Mathieu Keyser and the Holy. 500 Rachel E., 2 p.m.–8 p.m.

The Jazz Fest presents Tuareg guitarist Bombino at l’Astral, with local openers Dead Messenger. 305 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $35/$40

Middle Eastern “shamstep” band 47soul bring their electronic street music to la Ministère, with Quebec/Moroccan opener De.Ville. 4521 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $18/$23

Ex-Sonic Youth-er Kim Gordon and Bill Nace are Body/Head, and they’re playing a pair of shows at la Sala Rossa. Myriam Gendron opens the show tonight and Gashrat plays tomorrow. 4848 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $30/$35 nightly

