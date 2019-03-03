Sunday, Mar. 3

Red Crescent Moon

The 11th annual Festival Art Souterrain began during last night’s Nuit Blanche festivities and runs through March 24, occupying six kilometres of the Underground City (and eight satellite sites) with contemporary art works. This year the work has a theme: True or False. Check out the program and map here.

One of the daytime events of the final day of ongoing Not Your Babe Fest is Flash Tattoo Day at Katacombes. Seven tattoo artists will be present and half of proceeds are going to the Native Women’s Shelter. 1635 St-Laurent, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Les Chinois progressistes de Montréal are holding an anti-xenophobia rally near Place d’Armes today in response to allegedly anti-Chinese comments made by a Quebec Solidaire MNA. A number of prominent political and community group leaders will be present, including Alex Tyrell of the Parti vert and Gabrielle Bouchard of the Fédération des femmes du Québec. Service à la Famille Chinoise du Grand Montréal (987 Côté), 12:30 p.m.

The Black Theatre Workshop and the Centaur Theatre’s ongoing production How Black Mothers Say I Love You has a matinée and evening performance today. The play is on until March 16th. 453 St-Francois-Xavier, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The eighth (“infinity”) edition of comics compendium Zig Zag Zine launches with a show/party at Casa del Popolo featuring sets by the Necrophiliacs, the Shake Well Brothers and Red Crescent Moon. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

