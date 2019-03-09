Saturday, March 9

DJ Anna

A silent auction of wearable art by local artists is happening today at Lopez MTL gallery. There’ll be music care of Jerico and Frankie Teardrop. Proceeds go to LGBTQ aid group AGIR. See the list of vendors at Woody N’ Pickle’s annual event here. 6725 St-Hubert, 3–10 p.m.

Scottish indie rock legends Teenage Fanclub made one of the best albums of the ’90s according to our columnist Johnson Cummins. Tonight they play Petit Campus with opener Hank. 57 Prince-Arthur E., 8 p.m., $27/$30

Toronto-based folk singer Claire Coupland is playing underground venue the Rocket Science Room along with Campbell Woods and Drftr. 170 Jean-Talon W. suite 204, 8:30 p.m., $10/$12

Brazilian techno artist (and Kompakt Records signee) Anna plays SAT with Alex Pycke. 1201 St-Laurent 10 p.m., $20

Bar le Ritz is hosting a Nordic pop dance party featuring music by ABBA, Aqua, Robyn and other Scandinavian success stories. The event is in collaboration with the Festival Immersif de Kultur et d’Art Scandinave. 179 Jean-Talon W., 11 p.m., $10

If you’re up for a rager, three American DJs are playing an afterhours entitled Scuff, Justin Cudmore of New York’s The Bunker, Loren and Sard of Detroit. Alongside them will be Montreal’s own anabasine. Secret Location, 11:30 p.m.–8 a.m., $10/$20

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.