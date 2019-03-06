REVIEW: Weezer, The Teal Album

Weezer, The Teal Album (Atlantic)

In an effort to promote yet another self-titled album due next month, Weezer surprise-released The Teal Album, a project featuring 10 incredibly safe covers of songs that have already been re-imagined to death throughout the years. Not once throughout the album’s duration does the band offer any sliver of innovation in their approach to these timeless tracks. Though the album is sure to translate well in forthcoming live performances, the record sounds no more exciting than purchasing a CD by a wedding band. 6/10 Trial Track: “Mr. Blue Sky”