REVIEW: Solange, When I Get Home

Solange, When I Get Home (Columbia)

After A Seat at the Table, Solange solidifies her queendom by merging contemporary art with African-American urban culture, Southern tropes with contemporary sonic experiments. She examines her origins in Houston and its role in shaping her life and artistry through dark experimental jazz instrumentals, gospel organs, funk bass lines and Southern trap/rap beats. Where A Seat at the Table explored racism, gender and sexuality, When I Get Home’s hypnotic word-loops investigate abstract themes of origin, dreams, materialism, freedom and history. It’s curious to see an absence of significant female collaborators on this project — there’s co-production from the likes of Gucci Mane, Pharrell Williams, Playboi Carti, The-Dream, John Key, Devonté Hynes, Metro Boomin, Sampha, Earl Sweatshirt and Tyler, The Creator. Regardless, she’s undoubtedly created a contemporary masterpiece that will inspire the future generation of artists. 8/10 Trial Track: “Almeda” featuring Playboi Carti