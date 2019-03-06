REVIEW: Radiant Baby, Restless

Radiant Baby, Restless (Lisbon Lux)

DIY synth-pop in this town isn’t exactly a rarity, but one song and a soaring sax outro into Restless, it becomes pretty apparent Felix Mongeon is diving head-first into the kitschy subgenre with greater sincerity than most. If you’ve correctly come to the conclusion that Lime is the greatest band to ever come out of Montreal, then Restless will satisfy that impossible itch. Otherwise, the uncanny valley-ness of it all might break the illusion, leaving you with electro-pop that could be construed as parody. I consider it legit, but I wouldn’t be shocked if you don’t. 6.5/10 Trial Track: “Firecracker”