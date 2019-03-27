REVIEW: Little Simz, GREY Area

Little Simz, GREY Area (Age 101)

The U.K.’s 25-year old Simbi Ajikawo is one of the region’s most pioneering rappers. Even after a co-sign from Kendrick Lamar, she’s somehow still under the radar and underrated. GREY Area finds Little Simz evolving her bold sound and eclectic sonic explorations with genre-bending hip hop, punchy hooks, distorted punk vocals, roaring funky guitar basslines and killer bass hooks, aided by British producer and childhood friend Inflo. The duo reconnoiters jazz, funk, soul, punk and heavy rock with features from Chronixx, Cleo Sol, Little Dragon and Michael Kiwnuka. Little Simz says it best: “I’m Jay-Z on a bad day, Shakespeare on my worst days [and] I’m a boss in a fucking dress.” 10/10 Trial Track: “Offence”