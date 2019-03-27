REVIEW: Lil Pump, The Harvard Dropout

Lil Pump, The Harvard Dropout (Warner)

Everybody loves an intellectual. If substance consumption is a topic that sparks your excitement, then Miami rapper Lil Pump’s sophomore album serves as the ultimate dissertation. Lyrically, not much has changed since his 2017 eponymous release. After all, this is the same artist who belted “Gucci gang” 53 times on a song of the same name. However, structuring songs is a skill that has been strengthened, with a sense of foundation allowing for higher replay value over the course of 16 tracks. Although Pump has not developed in terms of lyrical content, The Harvard Dropout sees him one step closer to perfecting the dangerously celebrated art of “drug raps” in a post-Peep universe. 6/10 Trial Track: “I Love It” (feat. Kanye West)