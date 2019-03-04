March 4, 2019
PHOTOS: Bright lights, big city: Nuit Blanche 2019

Illuminart. Photos by Cindy Lopez

The 20th edition of the Montréal en Lumière festival (aka Montreal Highlights) came to a close in grand style as it always does with Nuit Blanche. From downtown to Old Montreal, the Plateau to Petite Patrie and beyond, the city was buzzing with activity from late afternoon to the wee hours of the morning — parties, art exhibitions, performance art, winter sports and lights lights lights drew Montrealers out in the thousands.

See our highlights of Nuit Blanche 2019 here:

