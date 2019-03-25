Monday, March 25

Ten Fé

YES Montreal present their Business Skills for Creative Souls Artists Conference, with a keynote address by DHC/Art curator and managing director Cheryl Sim. St-Jax Montréal (1439 Ste-Catherine W.), 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m., $35

Through March 30, Talisman Theatre presents Clean Slate, an English production of Catherine Chabot’s Table rase, a play about contemporary female solidarity, translated by Jennie Herbin and directed by Leslie Baker. See more about the production here. La Chapelle Scènes Contemporaines (3700 St-Dominique), 7 p.m., $33.50/$28.50 students, seniors, art pros & QC Drama Federation members

If you’re starved for baseball, Evenko’s annual revival begins its two-night stand at the Olympic Stadium. The Toronto Blue Jays play the Milwaukee Brewers tonight and tomorrow night. 4141 Pierre de Coubertin, 7:05 p.m., $19.25–$86.75 (six price points)

Berlin-based British indie pop duo Ten Fé is touring their new album Future Perfect, Present Tense at Bar le Ritz PDB along with opener Andrea Ricci. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $15/$20

Brooklyn post-wave group Future Punx is playing Casa del Popolo with Kristian North and Harmony on Mars. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $12/$15

