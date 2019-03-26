BREAKING: Here’s the line-up for Osheaga 2019



Childish Gambino (scroll down for the line-up poster)

Concerns about the 2019 edition of Osheaga not happening or being scaled down due to renovations on Île-Ste-Hélène and party-pooping island planning by the Societé du Parc Jean-Drapeau can be put to rest*. Evenko has finally revealed the line-up for the three-day summer music festival, happening Friday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aug. 4 at the original but totally overhauled site.

*(That said, Evenko’s petition regarding the future of their festivals on the island after 2020 remain active since being posted in September.)

After two years on the adjacent Île Notre-Dame, Osheaga will unfold on “more comfortable and spacious festival grounds than ever before,” according to the press release. While there’s no word on how many stages the revamped site will hold, the side-by-side River and Mountain stages are referenced, as is the next-biggest Green stage.

As for the line-up, the three headliners are Denver folk-rock band the Lumineers (Friday), British techno kings the Chemical Brothers (Saturday) — who are playing Montreal for the first time in two decades, in support of their new LP No Geography) — and the one and only Childish Gambino (ie. the rapper guise of actor Donald Glover, both of whom you really should know by now — Atlanta, “This Is America,” etc).

(drum roll) Here is the line-up!

Other exciting acts playing Osheaga this year include the fabulous Janelle Monáe, Montreal’s own Kaytranada, NYC party duo Sofi Tukker, Toronto art rockers U.S. Girls, Australian psych-pop bros Tame Impala and Atlanta trap pioneer Gucci Mane. Absent from the list are the kind of throwback acts typically booked by the festival, such as Devo, the Jesus and Mary Chain and Blondie — no bones are thrown to Osheaga’s older (rockist) demographic, unless you consider Interpol a blast from the past. Looks like the 2019 crowd will skew younger than ever.

Festival passes are on sale now. The prices are as follows: general admission $325, Gold Pass $585, Platinum VIP Pass $1,250 (details here). Evenko will donate $1 from each purchased pass to the Evenko Foundation.

Tickets for individual days will go on sale in the coming months.

Osheaga passes can be purchased here.