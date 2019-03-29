Friday, March 29

N’To

Concordia radio station CJLO offers an Intro to Recording and Audio Editing workshop for women and gender non-conforming “folx” at Loyola Campus. BYO laptop. 7141 Sherbrooke W. CC-430, 3–5 p.m., free

The 13th edition of the Hip Hop Basics Showcase — which provides a stage for fresh talent and offers showbiz networking opportunities — features headliner Lock Smith as well as Winnie Maz, Cashwaveyboiz, Mario McFly and Cessa Seventhirty with host Meryem Saci. Expect MCs, DJs and breakdancers. Caravane Café (4584 Papineau), 9 p.m., $20

Fashion and dance event Dress up are having their first party of 2019. There will be clothing on sale at the event ranging in price from $5 to $40. The idea is you try stuff on and dance around in it. 185 Van Horne, 9 pm., $10

From the crew behind the Goods Soundsystem — in particular DJ Scott C — monthly event Misa Negra brings “sounds from the expanded soul universe” to St-Laurent Blvd. cocktail bar and comfort-food restaurant Local Legend. 3910 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., price unlisted (likely free)

As spring weather creeps in, so do large outdoor parties. New promoter Super Fête is organizing the first of two such events at the Grand Quai du Vieux Port. They’ve brought two French DJs from Aix-en-Provence-based label Hungry Music for the occasion, N’To and Joachim Pastor as well as locally-based Kris Tin. 200 de la Commune W., 10 p.m., $30

A number of new nightclub events have debuted at upstart venue Cabaret Berlin in the past few weeks. Adding to the list is Cliché, an event that promises house, bass, disco and gay classics. DJs Plastik Patrik and Diskommander will be at the decks. 1661 St-Catherine E., 10 p.m., $9/PWYC

