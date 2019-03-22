Friday, March 22

Red Mass

Articule gallery hosts the vernissage for a group exhibition by artists Kama la Mackerel, Pascha Marrow, Eshan Rafi and Logan MacDonald, which runs until April 21. Note that there will also be an artist talk tomorrow from 3–5 p.m. 262 Fairmount W., 7–11 p.m., free

Montreal Audio Fest gathers 100 exhibitors and 300 brands under one roof, as well as mounting 20 live performances, a record fair, a “music awakening for kids” and more. 900 de la Gauchetière W., 11 a.m.–5 p.m., free (RSVP via Eventbrite requested)

The third edition of Studio Argentique’s Street Photo expos has its vernissage tonight. Nine invited photographers’ works will be on display along with those of the Studio’s team. There will also be drinks and music. 355 Rachel E., 5 p.m., free

Montreal bands Red Mass and Fet.nat are doing a joint album launch at Église Saint Edouard, presented by Distorsion Psych Fest and SOIR. Opening the show is Absolutely Free, with DJ Conspiration Psychédélique Mtl keeping things loud between bands. 425 Beaubien E., 8 p.m., $10

If you’ve ever been to a party at Bain Mathieu, you’ll know it’s a pretty wild space. Collective Nu Ancient’s party Neo Nomads will “take you on a trip on the 4th axis of space-time, a journey in time to see the Ethnic World through the eyes of future nomads”. The lineup includes Tor.ma, Semira, Sporacle, Risa and others. 2915 Ontario E., 9 p.m., $29.95

HER Montreal is organizing GUAPA, a queer latinx dance party at Cabaret Berlin. Reggaton Dj Pituca Putica starts off the night, followed by Montana, who will be playing Latin Trap, Afrohouse, Techhouse and other Latin-infused styles. 1661 St-Catherine E., 10 p.m., $15

