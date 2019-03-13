“Underpriced” wines are still a thing, pt. 1

In an effort to explore affordable wines that bring pleasure to the palate and comfort to the soul, here are some of my go-to’s to drink alone or in good company:

Domaine Laroche De La Chevalière 3 Grappes Blanches 2017

From the south of France, a sunny region, by a producer converting to bio. With its hint of apple, it is so refreshing and lively, with a light texture (unoaked) but long-lasting in the mouth. Impressive for the price.

Pairing: Shrimps, scallop ceviche, white fish.

40% Chardonnay, 40% Terret, 20% Sauvignon Blanc, Languedoc, France, 750 ml, $12.15 SAQ code 10324615

Domaine Laroche De La Chevalière Chardonnay 2017

Somewhat a burgundy style (Laroche makes great Chablis) with fresh acidity, floral notes, subtly woody with ample texture — so balanced. It really delivers.

Pairing: Salmon filet, tapas.

100% Chardonnay, Languedoc, France, 750 ml, $14.55 SAQ code 00572636

Deakin Estate Chardonnay 2018

Another cool chardonnay, this one from Oceania, with golden apple, lemon, orange zest, apricot, acacia flower, fresh acidity, slight touch of wood — truly quaffable!

Pairing: Shrimp pasta with lemon zest, pork chops with honey and thyme or a vegetarian curry.

100% Chardonnay, Victoria, Australia, 750 ml, $11 SAQ code 13692510

Planalto Reserva

What a lovely white from Alto Douro, a Unesco world heritage centre. This medium-bodied semi-aromatic wine has a refreshing acidity with floral and tropical fruit aromas.

Pairing: Vegetarian curry, grilled shrimps with coco milk or grilled cod.

30% Viosinho, 15% Codega, 15% Gouveio, 15% Malvasia fina, 15% Arinto, 5% Rabigato, 5% Moscatel, Douro, Portugal, 750 ml, $11.60 SAQ code 13189594

Look for pt. 2 of our underpriced wine recommendations (which will focus on red wines) next week.

Claude Boileau is a certified sommelier.