Saturday, March 23

Streetfood market Marché Salada is on for a second day up in the Orange Julep parking lot district. It’s a bit of a hike, but there are 13 food trucks from well known Montreal restos as well as music, theme bars and artisan vendors. 5430 Côte-de-Liesse, 12 p.m.

Check out the vernissage for Malaginto by Filipina-Canadian artist Marigold Santos, a series of drawings, ceramics, sculptures and projected images depicting a (positive) supernatural figure called Asuang. MAI (3680 Jeanne-Mance), 3 p.m., free

The Montreal Review of Books launches its spring 2019 edition (the 58th in the publication’s history) at la Petite Drawn & Quarterly with authors Tess Liem, Mark Abley and Tanya Evanson. Bonus: wine and snacks. 176 Bernard, 7–9 p.m., free

To highlight International Women’s Rights day, women’s music fest Les Femmes s’en Mêlent is organizing an all-female francophone music showcase of artists from Montreal, France and Switzerland at Club Soda. La Bronze, Flèche Love, Alice et Moi and Annie Sama are in the lineup. 1225 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $26.75

The Sketch Republic’s monthly comedy event takes the form of Hypnosis, a show featuring Toronto’s Jon Blair (see our interview with him here), Employees of the Year and Pat Gourdeau along with hosts Martha Graham and Nicky Fournier at Théâtre Sainte-Catherine. 264 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $8/$6 students

Underground LGBTQ party LuvHaus Mars is on tonight at Hochelaga bar Blockhaus. A mix of house, bass and pop will be played by DJs Montana and Diskommander. 3328 Ontario E., 10 p.m., $5/$7

