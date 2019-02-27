Wednesday, Feb. 27

Miya Folick

Parisian Laundry is hosting the first ever Canadian vernissage of New York-based artist James English Leary, entitled French Entrance. Alongside this is an expo entitled The Eyesore Store by British-born but Montreal-based Adrian Norvid. 3550 St-Antoine W., 5 p.m., free

One of today’s Montreal en Lumière highlights is a cocktail tasting event entitled Tikivernale. A huge range of liquor products and their local distributors will be hanging out at Galerie Lounge TD, while the bar staff serve 18 tiki (ie. Hawaiian) themed cocktails. There will also be live surf-rock by the Mighty Swells. 305 Ste-Catherine W., 7 p.m., $59

Anticafé is hosting a clay sculpting workshop with live nude models and workshops. Clay and tools as well as tea, coffee and snacks are included in the ticket price. All skill levels are welcome. 406 Notre Dame E., 7 p.m., $30/$40

Turbo Haüs is having a second edition of their retro trivia nights. This time, the topic is early 2000s television comedy-drama Gilmore Girls. They’ve rounded up two experts on the show, who will be distributing free drinks for the winner of every round as well as prizes. 2040 St-Denis, 8 p.m., price unlisted

L.A. indie pop chanteuse Miya Folick plays Bar le Ritz with openers Barrie. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $13/$15

